BlackHat (BLKC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839,679.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.37 million and $839,679.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

