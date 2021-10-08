BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,366,061 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.55% of Trinity Industries worth $254,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

