BlackRock Inc. Acquires 241,810 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.28% of LendingTree worth $261,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $3,674,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TREE opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens cut their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.