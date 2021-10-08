BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,737,601 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.33% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $247,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

