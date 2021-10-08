BlackRock Inc. Acquires 28,187 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.73% of The Howard Hughes worth $254,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

