BlackRock Inc. Acquires 557,675 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of OneMain worth $249,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in OneMain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in OneMain by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.10 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

