BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.93% of Mesa Laboratories worth $252,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

MLAB opened at $309.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.33 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

