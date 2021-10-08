BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.58% of Sotera Health worth $245,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

