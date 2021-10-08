BlackRock Inc. Buys 109,568 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.78% of Provident Financial Services worth $263,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.