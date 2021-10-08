BlackRock Inc. Buys 88,037 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.17% of Palomar worth $254,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.83 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,195. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

