BlackRock Inc. Buys 88,037 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.17% of Palomar worth $254,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.83 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.
In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,195. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.