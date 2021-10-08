BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.59% of REGENXBIO worth $240,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 67,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

RGNX opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.