BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.83% of Dycom Industries worth $248,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

