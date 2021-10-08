BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.92% of NetScout Systems worth $251,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NetScout Systems by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NetScout Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

