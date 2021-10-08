BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.67% of Denbury worth $256,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Denbury by 5,772.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

DEN opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

