BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.66% of Fastly worth $254,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Fastly stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares in the company, valued at $328,340,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

