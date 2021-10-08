BlackRock Inc. Has $238.05 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.79% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $238,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,130,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

