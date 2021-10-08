BlackRock Inc. Has $238.05 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.79% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $238,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,130,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

