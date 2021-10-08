BlackRock Inc. Has $245.63 Million Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 165.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,083,669 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.78% of California Resources worth $245,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 692.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 265,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,284 shares of company stock worth $81,428,037.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

