BlackRock Inc. Has $249.95 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.94% of APi Group worth $249,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in APi Group by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in APi Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,231,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.