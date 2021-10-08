BlackRock Inc. Has $256.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,897,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.16% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $256,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of KW stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.