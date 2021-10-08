BlackRock Inc. Has $260.80 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.86% of Grocery Outlet worth $260,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,068,870 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.