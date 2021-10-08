BlackRock Inc. Has $264.59 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.10% of Stitch Fix worth $264,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

