BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.78% of PagerDuty worth $241,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,624 shares of company stock worth $7,045,545. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

