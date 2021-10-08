BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.57% of Asana worth $261,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

