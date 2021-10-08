BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.75% of Hope Bancorp worth $258,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

