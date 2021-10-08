BlackRock Inc. Invests $252.13 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,982,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,130,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,260,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

