BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 82,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $237,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

