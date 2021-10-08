BlackRock Inc. Purchases 109,106 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.35% of Arvinas worth $239,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

