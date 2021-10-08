BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,991,894 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.15% of Health Catalyst worth $250,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

