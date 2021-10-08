BlackRock Inc. Purchases 307,401 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.37% of Marcus & Millichap worth $236,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 327.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

