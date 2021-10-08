BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.99% of Veracyte worth $254,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.