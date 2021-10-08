BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 746,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $266,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.61 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

