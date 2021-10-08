BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Under Armour worth $243,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

