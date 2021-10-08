BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.12% of Patrick Industries worth $245,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.