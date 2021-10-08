BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.50% of Triumph Bancorp worth $251,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 42.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.