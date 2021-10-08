BlackRock Inc. Sells 109,009 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.21% of Encore Capital Group worth $246,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.