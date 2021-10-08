BlackRock Inc. Sells 142,471 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.04% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $239,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

