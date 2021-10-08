BlackRock Inc. Sells 160,891 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.04% of MYR Group worth $261,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

