BlackRock Inc. Sells 162,746 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.48% of Eastern Bankshares worth $248,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.