BlackRock Inc. Sells 204,483 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.05% of TriNet Group worth $241,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $101.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,230 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

