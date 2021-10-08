BlackRock Inc. Sells 268,214 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.88% of Moelis & Company worth $257,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.