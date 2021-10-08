BlackRock Inc. Sells 325,486 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $241,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

