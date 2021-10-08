BlackRock Inc. Sells 382,297 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.13% of Air Lease worth $244,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Air Lease by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,795 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

