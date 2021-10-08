BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,353 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,804,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.78% of Northwest Bancshares worth $256,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NWBI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

