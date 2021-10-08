BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,765 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.84% of Park National worth $265,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Park National by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Park National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $86.21 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

