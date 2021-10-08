BlackRock Inc. Sells 498,880 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.09% of Kodiak Sciences worth $242,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOD opened at $103.73 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

