BlackRock Inc. Sells 65,919 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.71% of Dine Brands Global worth $256,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $85.03 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

