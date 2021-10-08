BlackRock Inc. Sells 74,372 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.87% of Encore Wire worth $248,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 202.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

