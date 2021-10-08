BlackRock Inc. Sells 760,448 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,481,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 760,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.71% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $244,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Cowen raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $13.96 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

