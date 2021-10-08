BlackRock Inc. Sells 829,602 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,705,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 829,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.34% of KAR Auction Services worth $258,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 150,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.